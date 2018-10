AUSTIN, Texas —

4TH QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 23-17***

BAYLOR (OWN 3)

Brewer came out firing on the first play, finding Pooh Stricklin for 20 yards. On the next play, Brewer threw a screen pass to Hasty for five yards. Brewer moved the chains to the 33-yard line with a five-yard scramble on second down. Brewer threw the ball away on first down and there was one minute and ten seconds remaining. Brewer found Stricklin again over the middle for 19 yards to cross the 50 as the clock ticked under a minute to go. Texas used its first timeout with 53 seconds left. Brewer scrambled out of bounds for a gain of nine yards to the Texas 39-yard line. Ebner took a 11 yard carry to the Texas 28-yard line and Brewer completed a pass over the middle to Platt for another nine yards to the Texas 19-yard line. Brewer clocked the ball with 15 seconds left.

TEXAS (OWN 17)

Ingram gained two yards on first down and Buechele completed a bubble screen to Humphrey for eight yards and a first down. Buechele connected with Johnson on the next two plays for 14 more yards as the clock ticked under three minutes left in the game. Ingram was stopped for no gain on second down. Baylor used its final timeout to stop the clock with two minutes and thirty-seven seconds left in the game. On third down, Humphrey took a quarterback power in the wildcat formation for no gain. Texas pinned Baylor to its own three-yard line with one minute and forty-three seconds to go with no timeouts.

BAYLOR (OWN 34)

Lovett started the drive with a run up the gut for three yards. Brewer could not find an open receiver on second down and threw the ball away. ON third and seven, Brewer took a shot down the left sideline, but the pass was just out of his receiver's reach. After a delay of game to move the Bears back five yards, Baylor punted the ball down to the Texas 17-yard line with just under five minutes left in the game.

TEXAS (OWN 17)

Watson started the drive with a two-yard carry. Waston picked up seven more yards on second down. On third and short, Watson picked up the first down with a short two-yard carry. A false start penalty moved the Longhorns offense back to their own 22-yard line. Watson gained two yards on the first down carry after the penalty. On second and 13, Buechele connected with Johnson for 10 yards. Buechele and Johsnon hooked up again on third down, this time for a gain of three. Buechele found Duvernay on a 15-yard out route. A bubble screen to Humphrey gained no yards -- Texas is at midfield. Ingram scampered for five yards on second down on a speed option to the right. On third and five from the Baylor 43-yard line, Buechele connected with Johnson for six yards and a first down. Back-to-back carries by Ingram only netted four yards, and Buechele looked Humphrey's way on third down, but the pass was incomplete. Cameron Dicker missed a 51-yard field goal and Texas still led 23-17 with 5:51 to go. Baylor took over on downs at the 34-yard line.

BAYLOR (CONT)

Hurd picked up one yard on second down and Brewer moved the chains with a quarterback sneak on third and short. Hurd was stopped for a loss of four on first down and Brewer's second down pass was tipped at the line. On third and 14 from the Texas 47-yard line, Brewer was sacked for a four-yard loss. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 17-yard line.

3RD QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 23-17***

BAYLOR (OWN 17)

John Lovett picked up 10 total yards on two straight carries. Lovett was stopped for a loss, but a facemask penalty moved the chains to the Baylor 42-yard line. Baylor crossed into Texas territory with an eight-yard run by Lovett. This play ended the third quarter. Texas leads 23-17.

TEXAS (OWN 35)

Ingram picked up a short gain of three yards on first down. On the next play, Ingram burst up the middle for a gain of 30 yards. Buechele picked up six yards on a first yard scramble to bring the Texas offense to the Baylor 22-yard line. Ingram picked up a tough four yards to move the chains. Buechele threw a pass over the middle to Beck, which fell incomplete. Buechele followed with a swing pass to Ingram for three yards. Another checkdown pass to Ingram was stopped short of the first down. Cameron Dicker missed the 34-yard field goal. Texas still leads 23-17. Baylor will take over at its own 17-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 43)

Brewer threw an incomplete pass over the middle on first down. Brewer scrambled on second down for a gain of five yards. Baylor called its first timeout of the half with third and five to gain. On third down, Brewer connected with Mims over the middle for a big gain of 45 yards to the Texas five-yard line. Brewer's first pass inside the five-yard line was a slant pass to Hurts, which was dropped. A false start penalty backed up the Bears to the 10-yard line. Hasty took a carry to the right for eight yards to the Texas two-yard line. On third and goal from the two, Hurts punched the ball in for a Baylor touchdown. Texas leads 23-17.

TEXAS (OWN 15)

On the first play, Buechele threw a deep pass to Duvernay on a post pattern, which was intercepted by Baylor at the Bears' 44-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 18)

Brewer threw a swing pass to the left to Blake Lynch for a gain of eight yards, but Brewer lost three yards on a carry on second down. Brewer was sacked on third down for a loss of five yards and Texas got off the field quickly.

Baylor punted the ball back to the Texas 25-yard line, but a holding penalty backed up the Longhorns to their own 15-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 8)

Ingram started the Longhorns first drive of the second half with runs of two and three yards. Buechele found Johnson on a 12-yard pass to move the chains. Watson gained three yards on first down, Buechele threw an incomplete pass on second down and connected with Andrew Beck on third down, but was stopped short. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 18-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

Hurts started the Baylor drive with a five and six-yard rush. Baylor gave Hurts the ball again for a third time in a row, but he was stopped for a one-yard gain. Brewer completed a pass to his left side to Chris Platt for 10 yards and another Bears first down. After an incomplete pass, Hasty ran the ball for no gain to set up a third and 10. Brewer was sacked on third down at midfield, forcing the Bears to punt. Baylor pinned Texas to its eight-yard line.

HALFTIME: TEXAS LEADS BAYLOR 23-10

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 23-10***

TEXAS (BAYLOR 48)

A delay of game penalty backed up Texas and Buechele ran for a gain of two yards on the first play. Buechele tried to connect with Johnson, but overthrew him on second down. On third and 13, Buechele coverted the first down to D'Shawn Jamison. With eight seconds left, Buechele threw a short out route to Humphrey to set up a long field goal for Dicker. Dicker converted the 47-yard field goal as time expired. Texas leads 23-10 at halftime.

BAYLOR (OWN 12)

Ebner was stopped for no gain on first down. Texas used its first timeout with one minute and five seconds left. Brewer completed a 10-yard pass to Hurd for a first down. Brewer threw an interception to Caden Sterns and Texas took over at the Baylor 48-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 29)

Buechele's first down pass sailed into the Baylor bench. Ingram picked up five yards on second down. Buechele completed a stop route to Johnson for 14 yards and a first down. A hands to the face penalty on Baylor moved the ball to the Bears' 36-yard line. Buechele took his shot at the end zone, which seemed to be picked off by Baylor in the end zone, but the referees called it an incomplete pass. The play was reviewed and after the review, the referees confirmed the incomplete pass call. Ingram picked up 10 yards to the Baylor 26-yard line on a speed option to the right. Buechele scrambled on first down and picked up three yards and Ingram gained another 18 yards inside the Baylor five-yard line. Humphrey took a wildcat package quarterback power into the end zone to give Texas a 20-10 lead with just over a minute to go in the second quarter.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

Brewer threw a swing pass to Platt for a gain of two yards and incompleted his second down pass. On third down, Brewer's pass over the middle to Hurd fell incomplete. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 29-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ingram carried the ball on back-to-back plays to start the drive, and a facemask penalty on Baylor helped push the Longhorns across the 50. On the next play, Buechele connected with Johnson for a 44-yard touchdown along the right sideline. Texas leads 13-10.

BAYLOR (OWN 22)

Hasty ran the ball for a two-yard loss on first down. Brewer found Hurd on second down for a gain of 26-yard to the 46-yard line. The following first down, Brewer rolled out to the right and threw an incomplete pass. Hasty was stuffed on a run up the middle to set up third and 10 near midfield. Brewer converted another first down with a 16-yard pass to Mims. Brewer bobbled the next snap and had to fall on it for a loss of four yards to the Texas 42-yard line. Brewer completed the second down pass to Hurd for 15-yards. Baylor is knocking on the door of the red zone at this point. Trestan Ebner gained five yards to bring the Bears to the Texas 22-yard line. The second down pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. On third and five from the Texas 22-yard line, Baylor committed a false start to back the line to gain to 10 yards. After the penalty, Brewer took a shot at the end zone, which was dropped by Tyquan Thornton. Baylor's Connor Martin made the 46-yard field goal to extend the lead over the Longhorns to 10-6.

TEXAS (BAYLOR 43)

Keaontay Ingram started the drive with a two-yard run and Buechele took a deep shot down the left sideline, which fell incomplete. On third and eight from the Baylor 40-yard line, Buechele was sacked for a 12-yard loss and Texas punted the ball away to the Bears' 22-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 16)

Brewer completed a pass to Hurd for five yards. Unsportsmanlike penalties on Hurd and a Texas defensive player offsetted each other. A swing pass to the left sideline lost two yards to set up third and seven. Baylor called a quarterback draw and Brewer was stopped for a loss of three. Baylor punted the ball to its own 43-yard line after a 26-yard punt.

TEXAS (OWN 23)

Keaontay Ingram started the drive with a three-yard run to the right. A screen pass to Humphrey was stopped for no gain. Buechele converted the third down to Beck for eight yards. Buechele incompleted a pass over the middle to Devin Duvernay and his second down pass was batted at the line of scrimmage. On third and 10, Buechele threw an incomplete pass to Beck on the left sideline. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 16-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

On first down, Brewer threw a swing pass to the running back, which fell incomplete. Texas put the pressure on Brewer on second down, forcing another incomplete pass and setting up a third and long for Baylor. The Longhorns kept that pass rush up to force a three-and-out. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 23-yard line.

TEXAS (CONT)

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker converted the 35-yard field goal to narrow the Longhorn deficit to 7-6.

1ST QUARTER

***BAYLOR LEADS 7-3***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson started the drive with a nine-yard run. On second down, the Longhorns gave the ball to Watson again for no gain, but handed the ball off to him a third time in a row to pick up a first down. Watson carried the ball for a fourth straight time, picking up another five yards. Buechele took a deep shot to Humphrey on second down, but overthrew the pass. On third and five, Buechele threw a deep pass to Collin Johnson down the right sideline, which was also overthrown, but a pass interference penalty moved the chains. On the next play, Buechele connected with Johnson on an 18-yard crossing route to the Baylor 25-yard line. A first down pass to tight end Andrew Beck was dropped, but Watson picked up six yards on the ground on second down. On third and four, Buechele completed a short pass to the left to Watson, but he was stopped short of the first down. This play ended the first quarter.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

JaMycal Hasty started the drive with an two-yard run, and quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked on second down to set up third and long. On third and seven, Brewer converted the first down on a 17-yard out route to Jalen Hurd. The Bears crossed the 50 after a nine-yard pass to Chris Platt and a five-yard run by Hasty. Brewer then connected with Christoph Henle for and Hasty set up third and short outside the red zone with a two-yard run. Brewer picked up the first down with a 14-yard run to the Texas 18-yard line. A second down scramble by Brewer was erased by a holding penalty. Brewer then connected with a Marques Jones on a stop route to set up third and 11 from the 19-yard line. On third and 11, Brewer gave Baylor the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims. Baylor leads 7-3.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sam Ehlinger started 2-for-3 passing on the first set of downs before he lost two yards on a quarterback keeper. Ehlinger followed up with a 16-yard completion to Lil'Jordan Humphrey which got the Longhorns to midfield. Back-to-back runs from Ehlinger and Tre Watson put the Longhorns in striking distance of the red zone. On fourth and two from the Baylor 30-yard line, Watson gained a first down with a three-yard rush. Ehlinger was replaced by Shane Buechele with an apparent hand injury. Texas' offense stalled in the red zone and Cameron Dicker gave UT a 3-0 lead with a 40-yard field goal.

PREGAME

The Texas Longhorns are riding a high wave of momentum after knocking off the defending Big 12 Champions, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the Red River Showdown, 48-45.

The win gives the Longhorns its fifth win in a row and catapulted them into the top 10 in the national rankings. Next up, the 4-2 Baylor Bears come to town. Baylor just defeated Kansas State at home, 37-34 -- a team that took Texas down to the wire 19-14.

However, the ESPN Football Power Index picks the Longhorns an overwhelming favorite in this matchup with an 84.1 percent chance to win the game. Recent history seems to favor the Longhorns, as well. Baylor has not defeated Texas since 2014, when the Bears were a top 10 ranked team, led by senior quarterback Bryce Petty.

Kick off for Texas-Baylor is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday Oct. 13 on ESPN.

