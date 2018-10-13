AUSTIN, Texas —

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 23-10***

TEXAS (BAYLOR 48)

A delay of game penalty backed up Texas and Buechele ran for a gain of two yards on the first play. Buechele tried to connect with Johnson, but overthrew him on second down. On third and 13, Buechele coverted the first down to D'Shawn Jamison. With eight seconds left, Buechele threw a short out route to Humphrey to set up a long field goal for Dicker. Dicker converted the 47-yard field goal as time expired. Texas leads 23-10 at halftime.

BAYLOR (OWN 12)

Ebner was stopped for no gain on first down. Texas used its first timeout with one minute and five seconds left. Brewer completed a 10-yard pass to Hurd for a first down. Brewer threw an interception to Caden Sterns and Texas took over at the Baylor 48-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 29)

Buechele's first down pass sailed into the Baylor bench. Ingram picked up five yards on second down. Buechele completed a stop route to Johnson for 14 yards and a first down. A hands to the face penalty on Baylor moved the ball to the Bears' 36-yard line. Buechele took his shot at the end zone, which seemed to be picked off by Baylor in the end zone, but the referees called it an incomplete pass. The play was reviewed and after the review, the referees confirmed the incomplete pass call. Ingram picked up 10 yards to the Baylor 26-yard line on a speed option to the right. Buechele scrambled on first down and picked up three yards and Ingram gained another 18 yards inside the Baylor five-yard line. Humphrey took a wildcat package quarterback power into the end zone to give Texas a 20-10 lead with just over a minute to go in the second quarter.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

Brewer threw a swing pass to Platt for a gain of two yards and incompleted his second down pass. On third down, Brewer's pass over the middle to Hurd fell incomplete. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 29-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ingram carried the ball on back-to-back plays to start the drive, and a facemask penalty on Baylor helped push the Longhorns across the 50. On the next play, Buechele connected with Johnson for a 44-yard touchdown along the right sideline. Texas leads 13-10.

BAYLOR (OWN 22)

Hasty ran the ball for a two-yard loss on first down. Brewer found Hurd on second down for a gain of 26-yard to the 46-yard line. The following first down, Brewer rolled out to the right and threw an incomplete pass. Hasty was stuffed on a run up the middle to set up third and 10 near midfield. Brewer converted another first down with a 16-yard pass to Mims. Brewer bobbled the next snap and had to fall on it for a loss of four yards to the Texas 42-yard line. Brewer completed the second down pass to Hurd for 15-yards. Baylor is knocking on the door of the red zone at this point. Trestan Ebner gained five yards to bring the Bears to the Texas 22-yard line. The second down pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. On third and five from the Texas 22-yard line, Baylor committed a false start to back the line to gain to 10 yards. After the penalty, Brewer took a shot at the end zone, which was dropped by Tyquan Thornton. Baylor's Connor Martin made the 46-yard field goal to extend the lead over the Longhorns to 10-6.

Connor Martin nails a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead. #SicUT pic.twitter.com/qQJoIM34b1 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 13, 2018

TEXAS (BAYLOR 43)

Keaontay Ingram started the drive with a two-yard run and Buechele took a deep shot down the left sideline, which fell incomplete. On third and eight from the Baylor 40-yard line, Buechele was sacked for a 12-yard loss and Texas punted the ball away to the Bears' 22-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 16)

Brewer completed a pass to Hurd for five yards. Unsportsmanlike penalties on Hurd and a Texas defensive player offsetted each other. A swing pass to the left sideline lost two yards to set up third and seven. Baylor called a quarterback draw and Brewer was stopped for a loss of three. Baylor punted the ball to its own 43-yard line after a 26-yard punt.

TEXAS (OWN 23)

Keaontay Ingram started the drive with a three-yard run to the right. A screen pass to Humphrey was stopped for no gain. Buechele converted the third down to Beck for eight yards. Buechele incompleted a pass over the middle to Devin Duvernay and his second down pass was batted at the line of scrimmage. On third and 10, Buechele threw an incomplete pass to Beck on the left sideline. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 16-yard line.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

On first down, Brewer threw a swing pass to the running back, which fell incomplete. Texas put the pressure on Brewer on second down, forcing another incomplete pass and setting up a third and long for Baylor. The Longhorns kept that pass rush up to force a three-and-out. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 23-yard line.

TEXAS (CONT)

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker converted the 35-yard field goal to narrow the Longhorn deficit to 7-6.

1ST QUARTER

***BAYLOR LEADS 7-3***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson started the drive with a nine-yard run. On second down, the Longhorns gave the ball to Watson again for no gain, but handed the ball off to him a third time in a row to pick up a first down. Watson carried the ball for a fourth straight time, picking up another five yards. Buechele took a deep shot to Humphrey on second down, but overthrew the pass. On third and five, Buechele threw a deep pass to Collin Johnson down the right sideline, which was also overthrown, but a pass interference penalty moved the chains. On the next play, Buechele connected with Johnson on an 18-yard crossing route to the Baylor 25-yard line. A first down pass to tight end Andrew Beck was dropped, but Watson picked up six yards on the ground on second down. On third and four, Buechele completed a short pass to the left to Watson, but he was stopped short of the first down. This play ended the first quarter.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

JaMycal Hasty started the drive with an two-yard run, and quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked on second down to set up third and long. On third and seven, Brewer converted the first down on a 17-yard out route to Jalen Hurd. The Bears crossed the 50 after a nine-yard pass to Chris Platt and a five-yard run by Hasty. Brewer then connected with Christoph Henle for and Hasty set up third and short outside the red zone with a two-yard run. Brewer picked up the first down with a 14-yard run to the Texas 18-yard line. A second down scramble by Brewer was erased by a holding penalty. Brewer then connected with a Marques Jones on a stop route to set up third and 11 from the 19-yard line. On third and 11, Brewer gave Baylor the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims. Baylor leads 7-3.

TOUCHDOWN! Charlie Brewer to Denzel Mims for the 19-yard touchdown and the Bears take a 7-3 lead.#SicUT pic.twitter.com/JVqTVO93Js — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 13, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sam Ehlinger started 2-for-3 passing on the first set of downs before he lost two yards on a quarterback keeper. Ehlinger followed up with a 16-yard completion to Lil'Jordan Humphrey which got the Longhorns to midfield. Back-to-back runs from Ehlinger and Tre Watson put the Longhorns in striking distance of the red zone. On fourth and two from the Baylor 30-yard line, Watson gained a first down with a three-yard rush. Ehlinger was replaced by Shane Buechele with an apparent hand injury. Texas' offense stalled in the red zone and Cameron Dicker gave UT a 3-0 lead with a 40-yard field goal.

PREGAME

The Texas Longhorns are riding a high wave of momentum after knocking off the defending Big 12 Champions, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the Red River Showdown, 48-45.

The win gives the Longhorns its fifth win in a row and catapulted them into the top 10 in the national rankings. Next up, the 4-2 Baylor Bears come to town. Baylor just defeated Kansas State at home, 37-34 -- a team that took Texas down to the wire 19-14.

However, the ESPN Football Power Index picks the Longhorns an overwhelming favorite in this matchup with an 84.1 percent chance to win the game. Recent history seems to favor the Longhorns, as well. Baylor has not defeated Texas since 2014, when the Bears were a top 10 ranked team, led by senior quarterback Bryce Petty.

Kick off for Texas-Baylor is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday Oct. 13 on ESPN.

© 2018 KVUE-TV