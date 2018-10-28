STILLWATER, Oklahoma —

3RD QUARTER

***OKLAHOMA STATE LEADS 31-14***

TEXAS (OWN 31)

Right away, Ehlinger connected on a deep shot to Collin Johnson for 45 yards, but the play was wiped due to a holding penalty. Ehlinger was pressured on the next play and forced to throw it away. Ehlinger threw back-to-back incomplete passes to end this drive. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma State 25-yard line.

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 22)

Back-to-back carries by Hill picked up a net of four yards, and an offsides penalty on Texas set up third and one. Cornelius found Hill on a swing pass to pick up the first down. Cornelius picked up six yards on the ground on first down, took a deep shot which fell incomplete on second down, and converted on third down on an out route to the right sideline. Cornelius completed a swing pass to Hubbard for one yard and threw back-to-back incomplete passes on second and third down. Oklahoma State punted the ball to Texas and the Longhorns returned it to their own 31-yard line.

Texas 🏈 after an Oklahoma State punt. 31-14 Cowboys with 8:29 left in the third quarter. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/tRpqsqwnrf — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 28, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 13)

Ehlinger completed a seven yard pass to Humphrey and Ingram picked up the first down with a five-yard run. Two straight incomplete passes set up third and long, which Ehlinger converted to Duvernay for 14 yards. After an incomplete deep shot down the left sideline to Duvernay, Ehlinger hit Ingram on a running back screen for a gain of two yards. On third and eight, Ehlinger's pass fell incomplete. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 22-yard line.

HALFTIME: No. 6 Texas trails Oklahoma State 31-14 at halftime

2ND QUARTER

***OKLAHOMA STATE LEADS 31-14***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger started the drive with a 10-yard run. After an incomplete pass attempt to Humphrey, Ehlinger found Watson on a check down pass for a gain of nine yards. Texas was called for a false start on third down, backing the Longhorns offense five yards to make it third and six yards to gain. Devin Duvernay picked up the first down on a wide receiver reverse. Ehlinger tried to find Johnson over the middle but the pass was broken up. Oklahoma State called a timeout with 18 seconds left in the first half. Ehlinger was sacked and that will end the first half.

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 30)

Hill picked up one yard on first down and Cornelius threw the ball away on a rollout to his right. On third and nine, Cornelius hit Wallace on a 11-yard out route to the sideline. After a couple of runs by Hill, Oklahoma State was set up with third and five at midfield. Cornelius completed a pass to Stoner, which set up Oklahoma with fourth and short . The Cowboys drew the Longhorns offsides via a controversial motion play out of the punt formation. Back-to-back carries by Hubbard and a quick quarterback sneak by Cornelius set up fourth and one again. On fourth and one, Cornelius chucked up a prayer to his favorite wide receiver of the day, Wallace, for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma State leads 31-14.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger threw and incomplete pass on first down and a short run from Ingram set up third and long. On third and eight, Ehlinger scrambled out to his right side and threw the ball away. Another three-and-out for Texas. The Longhorns punted the ball to the Oklahoma State 30-yard line.

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 25)

Hill broke out of a tackle in the backfield and gained a ton of yards, but offsetting penalties wiped out the play. On the next play, Hill was stopped in the backfield for a loss of one yard. Cornelius moved the chains with a pass on a stop route to Wallace. Texas stopped King for a loss of two yards on first down. The Longhorns sacked Cornelius for a loss of nine yards. On third and 21, Hill picked up a short gain on a run up the middle. This was the first drive Oklahoma State punted. Texas muffed the punt return, but still recovered the fumble.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger fired back on this drive with a 34-yard deep shot to Humphrey on the first play. Tre Watson gained another three yards on the following play. Ehlinger found Andrew Beck down the seam for a 37-yard gain to the one-yard line. Ehlinger quickly cut into the deficit with a one-yard touchdown run. Texas trails Oklahoma State 24-14.

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 35)

Hill started the drive with a short three-yard carry. Cornelius threw a comeback to the right, which fell incomplete. On third and seven, Cornelius connected with Wallace again over the middle for 27 yards. King was stopped by the Texas defense in the backfield for a loss of three yards. Hubbard picked up nine yards on the ground and Cornelius picked up the first down with pass to a stop route on the right side of the field for 18 yards. Cornelius continued to slice and dice the Texas defense with a completed pass to a crossing pattern. Cornelius rushed for 13 yards to set up first and goal from the "one-foot line." Cornelius capped off the drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Oklahoma State leads 24-7.

Cornelius pushes his way in on the sneak! Pistols firing, touchdown #OKState! pic.twitter.com/3SoJ2R2Qw9 — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 28, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 24)

Back-to-back Ingram carries to start this drive set up third and three. Ehlinger looked for Johnson on a slant and the pass was batted incomplete. Another three-and-out for Texas. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma State 35-yard line.

Cowboy defense comes up big again! Another three-and-out! #okstate pic.twitter.com/NdgTNMwavG — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 28, 2018

OKLAHOMA STATE (CONT)

On third down, Texas sacked Cornelius for a 15-yard loss.

Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola missed the 41-yard field goal.

1ST QUARTER

***OKLAHOMA STATE LEADS 17-7***

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 18)

Cornelius started the drive with a 16-yard play action comeback route to Wallace. Hubbard followed up with a 21-yard off tackle carry to the left. Hubbard gashed the Texas defense again for a 20-yard run. Hill took a five-yard carry inside the Texas 10-yard line, but was stopped in the backfield on the next play. This ended the first quarter. Oklahoma State leads 17-7.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Humphrey took a jet sweep for two yards. Tre Watson gained three yards on a second down carry. On third and five, Ehlinger's pass was batted down at the line. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma State 18-yard line.

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 34)

Cornelius continued to shred the Longhorns defense with a 12-yard pass to Landon Wolf. Cornelius ran up the middle for a medium gain and Hill gashed the UT defense for a big gain of 14 yards. Chuba Hubbard gained another 12 yards on the ground on the next play. Cornelius took a couple shots at the end zone, but the Texas defense held on and forced Oklahoma State to settle for a field goal. Oklahoma State leads 17-7.

The Cowboy drive stalls inside the Texas 10, but Ammendola adds a 24-yard field goal to give #OKState a 17-7 lead with 3:59 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/32T5G0lrTc — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 28, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 25)

This drive started with a delay of game; Texas is backed up to the 20-yard line. Ehlinger rolled out to his right and sailed a pass into the stands. Ehlinger connected with Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a screen pass for a gain of 15 yards and a first down. Ehlinger looked Humphrey's way again over the middle, but Humphrey dropped the pass. On second down, Ehlinger took a shot down the left sideline for Johnson, but the pass fell incomplete. On third and 10, Ehlinger threw a back shoulder fade to Johnson that was off the mark. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 34-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Hill started the drive with a two-yard run. Cornelius' pass was tipped incomplete. On third and eight, Cornelius fund Wallace over the middle for a 18-yard catch. After a short swing pass on first down, Hill busted through the Texas defense for a 27-yard run on second down. JD Hill gained some tough yardage on a run up the middle to bring the Cowboys into the red zone. Cornelius took a third down quarterback sneak for two yards, but was called short. On fourth and one from the 16-yard line, Cornelius found Jelani Woods on a play action pass for a touchdown. Oklahoma State leads 14-7.

Pokes line up to go for it on 4th-and-inches and Cornelius fakes the handoff and finds a wide open Jelani Woods!#OKState takes a 14-7 lead over Texas with 6:43 left in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/ZNeY1HU07X — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 28, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 35)

Keaontay Ingram started the drive with a demanding carry for a first down. Texas called Ingram's number again and he was stuck in the backfield, but a defensive holding penalty moved the ball again for another first down. Sam Ehlinger called his own number on the third first down of this drive for six yards. Ehlinger took a shot downfield for Collin Johnson which fell incomplete, but a pass interference penalty set up the Longhorns just outside the 20-yard line. Ingram was stopped for a two-yard loss on an option pitch. After another short run by Ingram, Texas was set up with third and 10 at the Cowboys 22-yard line. Ehlinger connected with Johnson over the middle to convert the first down. Texas went with a quick snap and Ingram picked up a couple. Ehlinger capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run on a zone read keeper.

OKLAHOMA STATE (OWN 47)

Taylor Cornelius threw a short swing pass to the right to Justice Hill for no gain. Hill carried the ball up the middle for a gain of one yard. On third and nine, Cornelius converted the third down on a slant pass to the left. On the next play, Cornelius hit Tylan Wallace on a dig route over the middle for a 40-yard touchdown. Oklahoma State leads 7-0.

Cornelius to Wallace goes for 40 yards!



Pokes cash in on the great field position and take a 7-0 lead with 13:12 left in the 1st. #okstate — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 28, 2018

PREGAME

Texas narrowly escaped a late surge from the Baylor Bears, making UT fans check their pulses throughout the entire game.

But, a win is a win and the Longhorns are 6-1, control their destiny in the Big 12 Conference and are the sixth ranked team in the country, according to the AP poll. UT will take their talents to Stillwater and showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are coming off a 31-12 road loss to Kansas State and a 48-42 home loss to Iowa State.

ESPN gives Texas a 51.3 percent chance of winning this game, according to its football power index. Kick off for Texas-Oklahoma State is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday Oct. 27 on KVUE.

