AUSTIN — Following Texas' 48-45 win over then-7th ranked Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, the Longhorns are moving on up -- both in the Big 12 standings and national polls.

Released Sunday, Texas has moved up to No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma fell to 11th in each respective poll.

RELATED: Texas wins 48-45 over Oklahoma after taking lead with nine seconds left

It was a showdown for the ages between one of college football's oldest rivalries. For the first time in three years, the golden hat is back in Texas' possession.

Texass defenive end Breckyn Hager admits it's been a long road for the Longhorns.

"To slowly see us start embracing the most difficult things, I'm talking the earliest mornings," Hager said. "Things that I don't even know if they're legal but we did it and we kept doing it. And we kept buying in, buying in, buying in and then finally, the bowl game. Love. The cancer got cut. Then we had a little bit more cancer creep in with the Maryland game. I'm glad we lost that game, I'm still so happy we lost that game. To be where we're at right now and having everyone bought in to the hardest program in the country is nothing short of a miracle."

Meanwhile, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named the Walter Camp Award Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 314 yards and totaling five touchdowns in UT's victory over the Sooners.

Ehlinger's five touchdowns were the most for a quarterback in the Longhorn's history in the Red River Showdown. It was also a new career high for him. His three rushing scores were also a career high.

Next up, the Longhorns will return to DKR on Saturday to host Baylor. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

