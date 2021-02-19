Limited fan attendance to be allowed for the NCAA 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

“We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to watch the NCAA 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, you might have a shot seeing it in person.

The organization announced that they will limit capacity to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four. Guests will need to wear masks and social distance.

The 17% capacity will include all participants, family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches, essential staff and a reduced number of fans. Sweet Sixteen games will be played March 27-28, Elite Eight games held March 29-30 and the Women’s Final Four on April 2 and 4.

“We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball at the NCAA.

Om Feb. 4, the NCAA announced that the entire women's NCAA basketball tournament will take place in San Antonio and the surrounding area.

The women's Final Four was scheduled for the Alamo City already, but now the entire tournament will take place here, with some of the early-round games being played in San Marcos and Austin as well.

The Alamodome, which is expected to host the three Final Four games in the final weekend of the tournament, is currently serving as a no-cost mass COVID-19 vaccine site. City officials are able to vaccinate approximately 1,500 persons per day at the site.