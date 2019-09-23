AUSTIN, Texas — When news broke of the death of former UT quarterback Jevan Snead, messages expressing condolences for the Snead family flooded social media.

People from all over the country remembered Snead for his play in Texas high school football, during his brief time at Texas, and the illustrious career he had at Ole Miss.

Snead played for the Longhorns in 2006. After Vince Young graduated, KVUE reported that redshirt quarterback Colt McCoy and true freshman Snead were competing for the starting quarterback job for the 2006 season. Ultimately, Snead lost the job to McCoy before the season started.

KVUE reported that Snead transferred to Ole Miss in 2007 after his freshman season. In 2010, Snead skipped his senior season at Ole Miss to enter the NFL draft after earning a Marketing degree from the university.

According to Ole Miss, in Snead's two years under center, the Rebels experienced their most successful period in almost 40 years, posting back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since 1961-62 and consecutive January bowl victories for the first time since 1960-61.

Mac McWhorter, a former UT teammate of Snead's, told KVUE Snead was a talented football player with a big arm, a hard worker and was a class act.

The Texas Longhorns football program expressed condolences shortly after the news broke.





"Gutted to hear the news about the death of former #OleMiss QB Jevan Snead. Covered him while working on Meat Market and I’d just caught up with him a few months ago," Bruce Feldman, FOX Sports and FS1 writer tweeted.

The game Stepp referred to was when Snead's Stephenville team took on now NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford. Both quarterbacks duked it out in a game that would come down to the wire.

Former KVUE Sports Anchor and Reporter Stacy Slayden said she and Jevan were friends in high school and was shocked to hear the news.

"This is beyond shocking. Jevan and I were friends in high school. He was such a goofball! Absolutely heartbreaking to read this news. #RIP," Slayden tweeted.

A number of Texas Longhorns fans and Ole Miss also took to Twitter to remember the late quarterback.