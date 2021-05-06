Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin, police say

No information on a cause of death was released, but police said the death is not considered suspicious.

AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead off campus on Thursday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said Jake Ehlinger was found around 12:20 p.m. at the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. No information on a cause of death was released, but police said the death is not considered suspicious.

Ehlinger arrived at University of Texas in 2019 as a preferred walk-on after playing for Westlake High School, helping lead the Chaparrals to a class 6A state semi-final appearance. That year, he took the field at DKR with his older brother for the first time as a Longhorn.

The Ehlinger family have been Texas Longhorns fans since both Sam and Jake were young boys. Their mother, Jena, told The Players' Tribune there were two things their family did: "go to Texas football games and go to church."

"Texas football was kind of the connecting point for my family," Sam explained. "It was something we were always looking forward to, something we could always talk about."

"For me, being a huge fan and being a playing quarterback and being a leader inside my family and put all those parts together, it's unreal," Sam said.