Incarnate Word stuns #24 UTSA on walk-off home run

Rey Mendoza’s three-run walk-off home run gave UIW a thrilling comeback victory over UTSA (23-7), spoiling the Roadrunners’ first week in the polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It was a San Antonio crosstown classic that lived up to every bit the hype.

Rey Mendoza’s three-run walk-off home run gave Incarnate Word (16-13) a thrilling comeback victory over #24 UTSA (23-7), spoiling the Roadrunners’ first week in the national polls.

UTSA thought they would cruise back to campus with a victory after Caleb Hill’s three-run home run gave them a 6-1 lead in the 4th inning, but Incarnate Word answered with three runs in the bottom of the 5th.

Trailing 6-4 entering the 9th inning, the home team Cardinals tied it on Alec Carr’s single with one out.

Two batters later, Mendoza delivered the winner on a towering shot over the right field fence. It was his second walk-off home run this season.

It was supposed to be a milestone night for the UTSA baseball program, having a national ranking for the first time all season. Shutdown reliever Simon Miller pitched two perfect innings, striking out five of six batters to reach the ninth. Miller has a 0.55 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched this season.

But Daniel Shafer couldn’t hold the lead for the Roadrunners in the 9th, and the Cardinals earned their third consecutive win.

Next: UTSA travels to Charlotte for a three-game weekend series. Incarnate Word will three games at Southland Conference opponent Nicholls. Both teams will play homestands starting April 14.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.