The NCAA is getting ready to award the next round of Women’s Basketball Final Four cities for 2021-24.

The announcement is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. via the NCAA's social media pages.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee submitted bids for each of the four years in this cycle.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee is in Tampa bidding to host the Women's Final Four in 2021.

The process has been underway for about a year, with cities across the country submitting proposals.

Other cities under consideration for the 2021-24 Final Fours are Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Nashville.

The site selection committee visited San Antonio recently to assess the Alamodome and surrounding entertainment venues.

In July, the NCAA awarded the 2025 Men's Basketball Final Four to the Alamo City.

The 2018 Women’s Final Four will be played in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena, followed by Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena in 2019 and New Orleans at Smoothie King Center in 2020.

The NCAA announced the four regional tournament sites for 2021 and 2022 earlier this year.

2021 regional sites:

H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas

Times Union Center in Albany, New York

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington

2022 regional sites:

Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington

