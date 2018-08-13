SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio announced Monday that Nicholas Langella has resigned from his position as General Manager of the Alamodome.

The City says that Stephen Zito will serve as the Interim General Manager of the Alamodome effective as of Monday. Zito

The City of San Antonio's Convention and Sports Facilities Department says they will conduct a national search to find a permanent General Manager.

Earlier this year, the Alamodome hosted the 2018 NCAA Final Four basketball tournament. The Final Four will be returning to San Antonio in 2025.

