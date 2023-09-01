'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship

DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half.
Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs
"Damn TCU" became one of the top Twitter trends at halftime, with people tweeting out varying levels of savage TCU trash talk. Here's a look at a few of the responses:
