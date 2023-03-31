Women's basketball fans descend on Dallas as city hosts Final Four

"With the Men's Final Four right down the highway. It's cool. Texas is where it's at," said Keesha Tate.

DALLAS — The road to the Women's Final Four shoots right through Dallas. Hundreds of people from across the country descended to the Lone Star state this weekend for games and festivities.

Victory Plaza played host to "Party on the Plaza." Fans got the chance on Thursday to watch their teams practice.

"We are all decked out, ready for a fun weekend," said Amanda Blome, who drove from Minnesota to watch her Hawkeyes play.

"We started yesterday. We drove 15 hours yesterday. We just got in this morning," she said.

Karyn and Jessie Heberman are from Denver and made this a mother-daughter thing.

"We were trying to figure out what to do for spring break and she said she wanted to see women's basketball, and I said, 'alright! Let's make it happen,'" said Heberman.

Jason Elliott and his family are huge Iowa Hawkeyes fans. Ironically, they're from Dallas Center, Iowa.

"Have you heard of Des Moines? We're west of Des Moines about half an hour. From one Dallas to another Dallas. Yep!" said Elliott.

Keesha Tate now lives in Dallas and played DI basketball herself. WFAA caught up with her and her friends and family as they were watching LSU practice.

"With the Men's Final Four right down the highway. It's cool. Texas is where it's at," said Tate.