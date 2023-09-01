Under Deion Sanders, CU sells out complete football season for first time ever

The Buffs under Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders have opened the 2023 season with a 3-1 record.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes football team has sold out the entire season for the first time ever, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and school officials said Tuesday.

CU previously announced sellouts for the games against USC (Sept. 30), Stanford (Oct. 13) and Oregon State (Nov. 4). The final game to sell out was the game versus Arizona on Nov. 11, the final home game of the season.

In 1993, CU sold out five of six home games. CU has sold out four of six home games a total of five times, all between 1990 and 1996.

The Buffs under Coach Prime have opened the 2023 season with a 3-0 record. The university said they're just the fourth team in FBS history to open 3-0 after losing 11 games the previous season.

The Buffaloes are ranked 19th in the latest AP college football poll after starting the season with victories over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

Colorado's double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday, drew 9.3 million viewers to make it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network said.

The Buffaloes will be showcased on national television for a fourth straight time this weekend. The game at Oregon on Saturday will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on ABC.