Legendary UT baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

Gustafson reportedly died from congestive heart failure early Monday morning.

Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep from congestive heart failure. His daughters, Jann and Jill, were at his bedside.

In his career as the Longhorns' coach, Gustafson amassed over 1,400 wins between 1968 and 1996. In that time, the Longhorns went to the NCAA College World Series 17 times, winning two national titles in 1975 and 1983. Gustafson earned the title of "National Coach of the Year" twice, in 1982 and 1983.

Gustafson led the team to win 22 Southwest Conference (SWC) championship titles before that conference broke up in 1996. During his tenure as head coach, Gustafson earned a 0.792 winning percentage that has not been beat by any other Division I head coach.

Before his legendary coaching career, Gustafson played ball for Texas. He was part of the 1952 team that won the SWC championship and reached the College World Series.

Fans, players and alumni alike have a distinct fondness for the legendary coach. From 2019, when Gustafson received a standing ovation at a brunch held at Maudie's in South Austin, to the outpour of support for Gustafson after his heart attack in 2020, he was always met with appreciation and love. He and his No. 18 jersey will be missed.

