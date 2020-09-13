Texas Longhorns, A&M Aggies rise in latest AP Top 25 poll

Texas has held a spot in at least one of the national rankings in 27 of the last 34 polls, dating back to the start of the 2018 season, according to UT Athletics.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Associated Press released its Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season on Sunday.

Both the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies rose into the top 10 on the list. UT climbed to the No. 9 spot after its 59-3 win against UTEP. Texas A&M, despite not playing a game yet in 2020, rose to the No. 10 spot – the result of some teams that aren't playing (like Ohio State) being removed from the poll.

Texas football national rankings:



Associated Press - No. 9

Amway Coaches Poll - No. 8



The Longhorns’ No. 8 slot in the coaches poll marks the program’s highest ranking in one of the two major polls since Week 9 of the 2018 season when UT was ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 7 in the coaches poll.

Texas has held a spot in at least one of the national rankings in 27 of the last 34 polls, dating back to the start of the 2018 season, according to UT Athletics.

The Longhorns are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Texas A&M opens its season on Sept. 26, against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station.