AUSTIN, Texas — AP released its new Top 25 college football rankings on Sunday and there was a bit of movement among the Texas-based teams.

The Texas Longhorns remained the highest ranked Texas team on the list, improving one spot from the previous week's ranking following their 36-30 home win against Oklahoma State.

Texas A&M was the only other Lone Star State team to make the Top 25 list in week five, despite dropping from No. 17 to No. 23 after losing 28-20 to No. 7 ranked Auburn in College Station.

TCU dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to SMU 41-38 at home. SMU's win propelled the Mustangs into the section of "others receiving votes" with 55 votes.

Oklahoma State was in the "others receiving votes" section before playing Texas with 51 votes and gained six votes with their tough outing in DKR against the Longhorns.

RELATED: RECAP: Rowland's kick lifts Texas State to 37-34 triple OT win

RECAP: Ehlinger leads No. 12 Texas past Oklahoma State 36-30

Nix helps No. 8 Auburn over No. 17 Texas A&M 28-20

MOVING UP

The middle of the rankings got a big makeover after five teams ranked from Nos. 10-19 lost. California was the big mover, jumping eight spots to No. 15. The Golden Bears have their best ranking since they were No. 6 on Sept. 27, 2009.

No. 14 Iowa, No. 16 Boise State, No. 17 Washington and No. 18 Virginia all moved up at least three spots.

DOWN

Several ranked losers managed to stay in the rankings.

— No. 19 Utah fell nine spots after losing at USC.

— No. 20 Michigan dropped nine spots.

— No. 22 UCF fell seven places after losing to Pitt, the Knights' first regular-season loss in almost three years.

— No. 24 Texas A&M slipped six spots but stayed ranked with a 2-2 record. The Aggies have losses to Clemson and Auburn.

OUT

One-and-done teams are common early in the season. Arizona State and TCU both had short stays after debuting in the rankings last week. The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs fell out after losing home games.

Washington State dropped out of the rankings for the first time this season after blowing a 32-point lead at home to previously winless UCLA.

IN

Three teams moved into the rankings but only one for the first time this season.

— No. 21 USC has been in, out and back in the last three weeks.

— No. 24 Kansas State, which did not play this weekend, is ranked for the first time since Sept. 10, 2017.

— No. 25 Michigan State jumped back in after a week out.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 23)

Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 5, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25)

Pac 12 — 5 (Nos. 13, 15, 17, 19, 21)

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 6, 11, 24)

ACC — 2 (Nos. 1, 18)

American — 1 (No. 22)

Mountain West — 1 (No. 16)

Independent — 1 (No. 10)

Ralph D. Russo from the Associated Press contributed to this report.