Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies drop in AP Top 25 poll

TEXAS, USA — After the slate of Sept. 26 college football games, both nationally-ranked Texas teams fell in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Texas Longhorns dropped one spot from No. 8 to No. 9, and the Texas A&M Aggies fell three spots to No. 13.
Texas' descent comes after nearly losing to Texas Tech in Lubbock. UT had to surmount a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes remaining and win in overtime to avoid the upset.
Texas has held a spot in at least one of the national rankings in 29 of the last 36 polls, dating back to the start of the 2018 season, according to UT officials. Twenty-three of those weeks have seen UT ranked in the top 15 of at least one poll, including nine with at least one top 10 ranking.
Texas A&M, a 30-point favorite over Vanderbilt, secured a 17-12 home win at Kyle Field.
UT is scheduled to play TCU next on Oct. 3. Texas A&M is scheduled to play No. 2 ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
