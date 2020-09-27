x
Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies drop in AP Top 25 poll

The Longhorns and Aggies both fell in the Associated Press Top 25 poll amid their close wins to non-ranked opponents over the weekend.

TEXAS, USA — After the slate of Sept. 26 college football games, both nationally-ranked Texas teams fell in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

The Texas Longhorns dropped one spot from No. 8 to No. 9, and the Texas A&M Aggies fell three spots to No. 13.

Texas' descent comes after nearly losing to Texas Tech in Lubbock. UT had to surmount a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes remaining and win in overtime to avoid the upset.  

Texas has held a spot in at least one of the national rankings in 29 of the last 36 polls, dating back to the start of the 2018 season, according to UT officials. Twenty-three of those weeks have seen UT ranked in the top 15 of at least one poll, including nine with at least one top 10 ranking.

UT is scheduled to play TCU next on Oct. 3. Texas A&M is scheduled to play No. 2 ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

