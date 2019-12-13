AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns fans show up in full force when UT goes to the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Attendance and TV viewership whenever UT plays in the Alamo Bowl exceeds the bowl's average since 2005, according to statistics provided by bowl officials. The Valero Alamo Bowl averages 5.9 million viewers and 62,291 people in attendance since 2005, according to the bowl's media staff.

In Texas' three appearances, the bowl has reached 7.4 million viewers and had 65,690 people in attendance, on average.

The Alamo Bowl's most viewed game in this time span was the 2010 matchup between Texas Tech and Michigan State with 7.8 million viewers, but UT's games were the next three most viewed.

ALAMO BOWL ATTENDANCE, TV VIEWERSHIP W/TEXAS LONGHORNS

2006 – Iowa vs. No. 18 Texas: 7,791,097 viewers and 65,875 in attendance

2012 – No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 23 Texas: 6,756,916 viewers and 65,277 in attendance

2013 – No. 10 Oregon vs. Texas: 7,547,399 viewers and 65,918 in attendance

Alamo Bowl staff told KVUE "for each Texas appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl, both the Longhorns and the university they are playing have sold their total allotment."

The 2006 Alamo Bowl brought in 49,719 visitors from outside of San Antonio; 2012 brought in 33,580 visitors; and 2013 brought in 41,560 visitors. This significantly affects San Antonio's economy, as well.

The impact of Texas' fans showing up for the bowl game is prevalent. The "total impact" on the city's economy due to Alamo Bowl games with UT participating are as follows: $58.3 million in 2006, $40 million in 2012 and $32.3 million in 2013, according to bowl officials. The total impact is described as the sum of "direct spending" (dollars spent by non-local fans within the City related to the events that otherwise would be spent outside the City’s economy) and "indirect spending" (re-spending of those “direct” dollars as they circulate through the local economy).

It should also be noted that Texas has made more appearances in the Alamo Bowl since 2005 (3) than any other university in the country. TCU and Oregon are tied for the second most appearances in that time span with two apiece.

For fans wanting to get tickets, we wrapped up a few places where you can purchase them.

Kickoff for the 2019 Alamo Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on ESPN.

