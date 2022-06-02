Trae Young announces birth of first child

He posted the message, "A Star was Born" and a photo of the baby.

ATLANTA — Trae Young has welcomed a baby boy into the world, announcing the birth Friday of his first child, Tydus Reign.

The baby was born on Thursday, Young tweeted.

He posted the message, "A Star was Born" and a photo of the infant.

It's been a momentous past six months for the family life of the Hawks star. In December, he also announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller.

The 23-year-old is extremely close with his own father, Rayford Young. Last year the new grandfather shared with 11Alive's Maria Martin the pride he has in the man his son is becoming.

“I try to remind him as much as I can. That this is his dream. This is his life and he should enjoy it and create his own storybook, which he’s doing,” Rayford said.