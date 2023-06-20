Wembanyama to throw out first pitch at Tuesday's Yankees game

Wembanyama will be showing off his throwing arm at Yankee Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Before Victor Wembanyama puts on an NBA Draft Day cap, he will be wearing a New York Yankees cap.

The storied MLB team announced that Wembanyama will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch versus Seattle.

We look forward to welcoming @vicw_32 to The Stadium tonight to deliver the ceremonial 1st pitch! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/10dz0Cychv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2023

Wembanyama got the invite with him currently in New York City for the 2023 NAB Draft.

The presumptive No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs landed in the Big Apple and immediately was mobbed by fans leaving Wembanyama happily befuddled by the attention.

Wembanyama will have a jam-packed summer.

He will be going through the NBA Draft, then head to San Antonio to be introduced to the city, take part in NBA Con in Las Vegas, likely participate in the NBA Summer League, suit up for Team France in August, then participate in NBA training camp and preseason games.

And that is just his summer slate!

Hopefully, Wembanyama fares well on the Yankee's pitching mound and it will be an interesting footnote to his pro career in America.

His first American pro jersey will be an MLB Yankees jersey!

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.