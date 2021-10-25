'I ain't worried about the contract' | Lonnie Walker IV isn't sweating contract situation and shares his 'puro San Antonio' moment

The Spurs guard will be a restricted free agent this coming offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA deadline to extend rookie scale contracts for members of the 2018 draft class came passed and Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV will enter restricted free agency following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

No deal was struck between the Spurs and Walker but he isn't worried and believes things will work out in the end.

"I ain't worried about the contract," Walker said at Monday's media session after team practice. "I got good karma. I got good energy around me. Things will play out the way they're supposed to be."

The Spurs will have the right to match any offer sheet teams may toss his way and through three games, he is driving up his stock.

He averaged a career-best 11.2 points last season and is upping his play in several statistical categories early this new season.

Through three games, Walker is averaging career-highs in points at 13.3 per game, assists as 2.3 per game, and in rebounds at 4.0.

His defense has been stifling and is proving the team a much-needed punch off the bench.

"I sacrificed a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of things this offseason to be ready to play this season coming up," he said.

Said Walker: "I'm highly confident. I'm only going to get better along with my rhythm and confidence. I'm just ready."

Although the NBA is ultimately a business, Walker makes it clear that staying in San Antonio is preferred.

He's made roots in the city from helping out with downtown clean up efforts during the George Floyd protests to investing in San Antonio tech firm, Mach1.

He's been in San Antonio for four years now and considers himself an adopted son.

"I think I'm a San Antonio, Texas guy myself," Walker said.

The community has embraced him since he was drafted in 2018. Fans seen him grow up before their eyes on and off the court.

And what solidified his status as an official San Antonian was when a fan saw him at grocer H-E-B and greeted him in a "puro San Antonio" fashion.

"I was at H-E-B and someone said, 'What's up, guey?'," Walker laughed. "I'm part of this community now, you know!"

Lonnie says he isn't sweating the contract situation with Spurs, says he is confident and says he is a San Antonian after a fan called him "guey" #porvida #nba75 #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/OB4O1jzb2b — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 25, 2021