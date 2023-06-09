Women nonprofit leaders in San Antonio invited to participate in the Spurs Community Leadership Institute

The program will bring awareness to critical women’s issues.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are once again leading the charge in social issues in San Antonio and neighboring communities.

Women nonprofit leaders in San Antonio, Austin, and across South Texas are invited to participate in the Spurs Community Leadership Institute (SCLI).

And women who are interested in participating can do so right now.

Online applications are open now and close Friday, Sept. 29.

In collaboration with Self Financial (Self) and Frost Bank (Frost), the program will select 30 for-impact leaders to join an immersive learning community rooted in healing, access, and belonging for women.

According to the Spurs, the program will bring awareness to critical women’s issues, provide growth and development opportunities, and create space for collective impact.

However, for those women who want to gather more information before joining the event, applicants can register for a Zoom information session on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.

“Making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women are significantly underrepresented in leadership positions, accounting for only 8% of Fortune 500 company CEOs,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for SS&E in a release. “It is our responsibility to elevate belonging for women leaders while advancing community transformation. Our expectation is to inspire and invest in a diverse cohort of values-based women leaders who are prepared for the challenges and opportunities within the community.”

Overall, it is a seven-month program with two cohorts offered.

Fellows based in San Antonio will experience the program in person and those in Austin and South Texas will participate in a hybrid format.

Those who attend will take part in a curated curriculum, expert panels, and group collaboration to examine solutions and opportunities for lasting and impactful change.

At the end of the program, Self will award one fellow in each cohort a $10,000 “Building Dreams” grant for their respective organization. The two award recipients will be decided by their SCLI peers based on their ability to be resourceful and collaborative throughout the program.

“As a longtime supporter of the Spurs, Frost is happy to sponsor the Community Leadership Institute and its work in creating leadership opportunities for women,” said Dan Geddes, Region President for Frost in the San Antonio area. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Spurs on programs like this that help make people’s lives better.”

Being there for the community is something synonymous with the Spurs franchise.