WNBA suspends Becky Hammon for violating Respect in the Workplace policies

The WNBA also rescinded the Aces’ 2025 first-round draft pick for violating league rules.

SAN ANTONIO — The WNBA has announced that former San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach and current Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies.

According to the WNBA, the violation is linked to player Dearica Hamby's pregnancy and Hammon's comments made in connection with Hamby's pregnancy.

"We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed all across the WNBA," the league said in a statement.

Hammon became the Aces coach in 2022 and guided the team to the 2022 WNBA title and was named the Coach of the Year in the same season.

In addition, the Aces rescinded the team's 2025 first-round pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits in connection with Hamby's player contract.

