Wizards' Kuzma lists Manu Ginobili as his favorite NBA player

The Spurs great is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs great Manu Ginobili may be well into retirement but his mark on the NBA isn't forgotten – especially with Wizards' Kyle Kuzma.

Recently, a fan asked on social media who were some favorite NBA players growing up.

That's when the Wizards forward chimed in saying his favorite players were Ginobili as well as Pistons' Tayshaun Prince.

Manu & tayshaun prince definitely up there https://t.co/idc4XfCPpR — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 5, 2022

It's hard to disagree with Kuzma here.

Ginobili's NBA career netted him four NBA titles as well as being a two-time NBA All-Star and the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

His love of the game and his fierce style on the court added to his dynamic game and he now finds himself on the doorstep of being enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“It is an honor. I saw it coming," Ginobili said. "It does not change me if they choose me or not. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t happen, nothing happens."

While coaching with Team USA in 2019, Spurs' Gregg Popovich admitted he sees similarities between Kuzma and Ginobili, calling Kuzma a "young Manu."

Popovich on coaching @kylekuzma for 🇺🇸: “I loved it.” Compared him to a young Manu watching from afar, w/no idea what was happening on the court, just a lot of energy. Then, “When he got hurt, it was a huge blow for our team.” Said Kuz come a long way from a mental standpoint. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 3, 2019