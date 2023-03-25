Wizards 136, Spurs 124: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing streak streak continues.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs suffered another road loss, losing to the Washington Wizards, 136-124.

Washington has swept the season series against the Spurs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 10 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 20 points and seven rebounds while Tre Jones had 10 points and 12 assists in the loss.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan, and Romeo Langford due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 19-55 on the season, and will next face the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Wizards.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“Good effort. We got to play a lot of guys, a lot of guys got minutes, we got a good look at a lot of them. And just feel great about the effort they give every night. We are making mistakes. We will go over them tomorrow and just keep on pushing," Popovich said.

Doug McDermott

"They [Wizards] have a lot of potential," McDermott said. "They got some good, young players. Obviously, [Kristaps] Porzingis is playing well. [Kyle] Kuzma and once Bradley Beal is healthy, they're pretty dangerous. I think they will be a lot better and it's good to see the young guys get opportunities."

Julian Champagnie

"The biggest part is that I am comfortable here," Champagnie said. "I'm a role player. I do my job well. That's what I plan to do, just do my job well and just fit in. Spread the floor. Knock a shot down. Play hard and give it all I got."