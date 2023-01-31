Wizards 127, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing skid extends to six-straight games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost against the Washington Wizards, 127-106, at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is now on a six-game losing skid while the Wizards snapped a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 17 points. Zach Collins finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley Johnson recorded 10 points in the loss.

The Spurs are now 14-37 on the season, and will next face the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“They’re doing what they can. It’s one of those games. We had more fast break points, we had more second-chance points, we had fewer turnovers, we had more points in the paint, but shot 20 something [percent] from three and they shot 50 [percent] or something like that. Game over. The new NBA," Gregg Popovich said.

Collins

"Zone [defense] always kind of mucks things up," Collins said. "Especially for teams that move a lot like we do - cut and back doors. We got to work on that. I just tried to be more active like last game, I felt like the last game I could have been around the rim a little more."

WIZARDS

Wes Unseld Jr.