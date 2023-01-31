Wizards 127, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost against the Washington Wizards, 127-106, at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is now on a six-game losing skid while the Wizards snapped a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio.
Keldon Johnson had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 17 points. Zach Collins finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley Johnson recorded 10 points in the loss.
The Spurs are now 14-37 on the season, and will next face the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.
Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.
SPURS
Gregg Popovich
“They’re doing what they can. It’s one of those games. We had more fast break points, we had more second-chance points, we had fewer turnovers, we had more points in the paint, but shot 20 something [percent] from three and they shot 50 [percent] or something like that. Game over. The new NBA," Gregg Popovich said.
Collins
"Zone [defense] always kind of mucks things up," Collins said. "Especially for teams that move a lot like we do - cut and back doors. We got to work on that. I just tried to be more active like last game, I felt like the last game I could have been around the rim a little more."
WIZARDS
Wes Unseld Jr.
“I remember that stat coming up last year. In ‘99 I was part of the organization as an advanced scout, so I got to own some of that. Every streak comes to an end, so it was good for us to get another road victory. I like the way we were able to accomplish that. Another night where we were high assists, seven guys with double figures," Unseld Jr. said. "Our defense got progressively better throughout the game, especially in the fourth quarter. You never want to be on the losing end of that streak, but it’s good to get that one off our chest.”
