SAN ANTONIO – The NBA’s most highly sought free agent in the summer of 2015, all-star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge left the Portland Trail Blazers after nine seasons to join Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili in San Antonio.

Three years later, the Spurs’ famed Big 3 is gone and Aldridge, who turned 33 in July, is now one of the longest-tenured players on a team in transition. Duncan ended his stellar career after the 2015-16 season, Parker signed with Charlotte in July, and 41-year-old Ginobili finally retired last month.

With the Silver and Black lacking in the “corporate knowledge” coach Gregg Popovich often has cited as a key factor in the team’s success the past 20 years, Aldridge will be counted on to become more of a leader this season.

Coming off his best season as a Spur, Aldridge has left no doubt that he’s ready to accept the challenge.

“Just have to take on the role, of course, and try to be a leader, as I’ve always been in my career,” Aldridge said Wednesday after practice. “Like I said during media day, I might not be that overly vocal guy, but I definitely lead by example. I pull guys to the side. I talk to guys.

“DeMar (DeRozan) was a leader in Toronto, so it’s naturally going to fall on him and I. Dejounte (Murray, point guard) is definitely trying to take on that lead with the young guys, and that’s been good for us, too.”

The Spurs obtained DeRozan, an All-NBA guard, this summer in a blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard and starting guard Danny Green to Toronto. San Antonio also got 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick in the deal with the Raptors.

One other player from the Silver and Black’s 2017-18 rotation, besides Parker, Ginobili and Green, was missing when the team opened training camp Tuesday.

Steady Kyle Anderson, who started in Leonard’s spot at small forward for most of the season, signed with Memphis as a restricted free agent. Leonard played in only nine games as he struggled to overcome a mysterious quadriceps injury.

With Leonard sidelined, Aldridge stepped up in a big way last season. After two subpar seasons that shook his confidence so badly that he asked Popovich to trade him last summer, Aldridge led the team in scoring (23.1) and rebounding (8.5). He played in 75 games and averaged 33.5 minutes

Aldridge said Wednesday that the Spurs’ top priority early in camp has been to start developing team chemistry, especially on the defensive end of the court.

“It’s a process, working on getting better every day,” Aldridge said. “Putting in the new principles for this team, working to get the defensive chemistry back, as we had it last year. That’s what camp is for. Guys are working hard.”

DeRozan, a deadly midrange shooter, averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season, helping Toronto finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

One of the league’s best post-up players, Aldridge also has thrived as a midrange shooter throughout his career.

DeRozan smiled on media day Monday when he was asked whether he and Aldridge have talked about how they’ll space the floor to get off their shots.

“We’re going to figure it out,” DeRozan said. “When it comes to basketball, you know, it’ll be figured out without a doubt. I don’t have no worry with that. He’s great and dominant with what he does. I remember a couple of years ago, I used to be mad when I saw he shot more midrange shots than me. We’ll figure it out.”

Asked how he thinks he and DeRozan will mesh on the court, Aldridge said: “It’s just going to work. It’s just about basketball. I worked on spacing all summer. He can shoot the three also, so it’s just about picking our spots and just playing off each other. It hasn’t been an issue so far, so I don’t see it being an issue in games.”

Aldridge said he “put in a lot of time this summer” working to improve his three-point shot, and looks to launch more attempts from beyond the arc this season. He was 27 of 92, the second-highest totals of his career, from the three-point line last season. Aldridge shot a better percentage in 2016-17, hitting 23 of 56 (.411) attempts.

“Feeling more comfortable with it,” he said. “I’m probably feeling as comfortable as I did my last year in Portland. I think that’s when I shot the most (three-pointers) in my career. I definitely feel that confident, if not better, with it.”

Aldridge made 37 of 105 three-pointers, both career-highs, in his final season with the Blazers.

“I’m not going to force it or fall in love with it. I’m a midrange, post-up guy,” he said. “That’s where I make this team better, but I will space the floor and try to help DeMar have more space out there.”

Popovich said he won’t try to change DeRozan’s game, as he attempted to do with Aldridge when he joined the Spurs.

“DeMar’s already an All-Star,” Popovich said on media day. “He’s played a certain way. There will be some things we’ll try to add to his game, if he’s willing. I’m not going to jump on him the way I did L.A. I tried to turn L.A. into John Havlicek. I think it confused him.”

Havlicek is one of the NBA’s legendary players, winning eight championships during his 16-year career as a forward with the Boston Celtics. A 13-time All-Star, Havlicek retired after the 1977-78 season.

