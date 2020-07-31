Will the Spurs kneel during the national anthem?

Players haven't said what the Spurs plan to do as a team before their game on Friday, but they voiced support for the teams that kneeled Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — "You'll just have to wait and see."

Dejounte Murray kept it vague when asked if he and the Spurs planned to demonstrate against racism when they take the court for their first meaningful game in more than four months.

Before the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans tipped off the NBA restart on Thursday night, everyone linked arms and kneeled around the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on the court during the national anthem.

The @PelicansNBA & @utahjazz kneel for the National Anthem ahead of the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/TCFolP06HM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2020

The Lakers and Clippers did the same before the start of their game.

Murray voiced his approval of the previous night's demonstrations.

"It was good. They were together as one," Murray said.

At practice on Wednesday, Spurs players said the team had yet to discuss their plans for demonstrating during the anthem, but they supported the other teams doing it and they expected it would come up internally.

"I respect and appreciate those two teams, and I'm pretty sure there are going to be other teams that come together, that do something as well during the national anthem," DeMar DeRozan said.

In the first game on Friday between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, all of the players kneeled except for Orlando's Jonathan Isaac. Players for the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trailblazers also kneeled on Friday.

Nets and Magic players and staff show solidarity during Friday’s National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/DMmFOZl61T — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 31, 2020

Players, coaches and refs lock arms while kneeling during the national anthem before the Grizzlies-Blazers game pic.twitter.com/E0EQEnWV03 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich hasn't said anything yet on the topic of whether or not the team would kneel. He has remained an outspoken advocate for racial justice.

The Air Force Academy graduate has shared his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick's protest since as far back as 2016, saying that kneeling during the anthem isn't about the flag or the military and that the military protects the right to peacefully demonstrate in that way.

Many players are replacing the names on the backs of their jerseys with messages of social justice. At shootaround Friday morning, Spurs center Jakob Poeltl explained why he chose "Black Lives Matter" as his.

Jakob Poeltl on why he chose to put “Black Lives Matter” on his jersey:



“I think it’s important for everybody to share that message, it doesn’t matter what the skin color is. It’s a sign of us sticking together, no matter who we are, no matter where we come from.” pic.twitter.com/bGCoMqHUrj — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 31, 2020

When asked about the meaning of "Black Lives Matter" earlier in the week, Coach Popovich said it was about justice.

Gregg Popovich on Black Lives Matter:



“It’s no different for me than it is for anybody else who cares about justice, and who can be empathetic to the fact that justice has been denied to a group of people for far too long.”



He says people offended by that are ignorant. pic.twitter.com/TestJ4fMvX — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 25, 2020