Given the rift between All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, things could get a little awkward at a minicamp for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team later this month in Las Vegas.

Leonard, who made it known last month that he wants out of San Antonio, is among 35 players on the USA roster.

The team’s head coach? Gregg Popovich.

Jason McIntyre wrote about Leonard’s “situation” for The Big Lead on Monday, two days after talking about him on his Fox Radio Show.

In his story, McIntyre wrote about the speculation on whether Leonard will show up for the minicamp, scheduled for July 25-27. The USA squad will have workouts on the last two days of the camp at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

Leonard put out the word that he wanted to be traded to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers, but that speculation cooled off last week after the Lakers came to terms with free agent LeBron James. The L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers also have been mentioned among Leonard’s suitors, but the Spurs – at this point, at least – don’t appear to be rushing to move him.

Leonard is still eligible to sign a five-year, $219 million contract extension with the Spurs this season. He signed a five-year deal in 2015 worth more than $90 million. The contract runs through the 2019-20 season, but Leonard could opt out of the deal after the 2018-19 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

Leonard, who turned 27 on June 29, was limited to nine games last season by a mysterious quadriceps injury. The diagnosis of the injury and subsequent rehabilitation drove a wedge between the Spurs and Leonard, who wound up getting a second opinion and rehabbing in New York for most of the second half of the season.

Leonard, McIntyre wrote, will have plenty of incentive to participate in the USA minicamp:

“Back in March, Leonard began feuding with the Jordan Brand over his new sneaker deal. Leonard wants a big sneaker deal, but Jordan Brand refused to give it to him.

The biggest shoe money is in China, and guess where the FIBA World Championships will take place in 2019? You guessed it, China. And then the Olympics are in 2020 in Japan.

Any player who makes the USA Basketball roster has the potential to see their sneakers sales pop in Asia over the next two summers.”

McIntyre goes on to ask a question that’s certainly valid, considering how bizarre Leonard's saga has become.

"What are the chances Leonard makes the team – we know he’s a Top 5 player in the NBA when healthy – if he skips this minicamp?"

McIntyre writes that only two players – James and Kevin Durant – have the chops to skip the minicamp and still make the team. No self-respecting NBA fan would disagree with that.

Popovich and Jerry Colangelo, managing director for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, will select the 12 players who will represent the country in the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

Although Leonard didn’t play on the USA teams that won gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, he’s a top-five player when healthy. But therein lies the rub. What is the status of Leonard’s injury? Nobody seems to know but Leonard and his “representatives.” And they're not talking publicly.

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the 2017-18 season before making his debut Dec. 12. He played for a month before sitting out the rest of the campaign and the playoffs. Leonard stopped going to games late in the regular season and was not on the bench for any of the team’s five playoff games against champion Golden State in the first round.

A two-time All-NBA selection, Leonard also has been named NBA Defensive Player of the Year twice. He had his best season as a pro in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 25.5 points and 3.5 assists. He added 5.8 rebounds in 33.4 minutes while shooting .485 (636/1,311) from the floor, .381 (147/386) from beyond the arc and a personal-best .880 (469/533) from the free-throw line.

