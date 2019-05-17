Friends who win championships together, vacation together!

Boris Diaw and Manu Ginobili have shared a photo from a recent trip they took with their former Spurs teammates Patty Mills and Tiago Splitter. The four were members of San Antonio's 2014 NBA Championship team.

Ginobili was first to share the image of the four on an inflatable wiener pulled by a watercraft to his Instagram page, writing "Our WienerBoat may have been a bit undersized for us! 😁😁 I miss these guys! #WienerBoatBoys #HappyDivers."

Boris Diaw also shared the image to Twitter with the caption "I don’t know if you notice but the hot dog wiener boat is sinking in the back, not in the front....." a slight jab towards Ginobili (who is seated at the rear of the inflatable).

The hashtag #WienerBoatBoys has drawn comparisons to the Banana Boat crew - the group of NBA players consisting of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade who would vacation together during offseasons.