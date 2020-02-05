"Who is the Coyote?"

That's the question that earned contestant Jesse Laymon the first $800 of the game on Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" on KENS 5.

The answer for the first clue was one that just about any San Antonio resident would know:

"In 2005 the San Antonio Spurs mascot got ejected, ref Jess Kersey saying, 'I want the wolf gone!' -- He's really this creature."

KENS 5

Contestant Quemars Ahmed offered his guess: "What is a bull?" That's when Laymon, who eventually won the game, offered the correct response.

The Coyote has been involved in plenty of on-court hijinks over the years. Here are just a couple: