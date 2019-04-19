Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Spurs lead series 2-1)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD

Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD

Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD

* If necessary

(All times central)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs point guard Derrick White had some kind of coming-out party Thursday night at the AT&T Center. Unfortunately for the Denver Nuggets, they were invited and had to watch him make big plays at their expense on both ends of the court.

White knocked down 15 of 21 shots and finished with a career playoff-high 36 points, leading the Silver and Black to a 118-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Bouncing back from a 114-105 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Denver, San Antonio took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the AT&T Center, where the Nuggets have now lost 14 straight. Denver hasn't beaten the Silver and Black in the Alamo City since March 4, 2012, when White was a 17-year-old senior at Legend High School in Parker, Colo., about 25 miles southeast of Denver.

White got off to a fast start offensively, scoring 26 of his 36 points in the first half and making 11 of 15 field-goal attempts.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan finished with 25 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rudy Gay (11), Jakob Poeltl (10) and Bryn Forbes (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

The Silver and Black outrebounded the Nuggets 45-37 and finished with a 15-10 edge on the offensive boards. Poeltl had seven rebounds, five on the offensive glass.

The Spurs owned the paint in Game 3, outscoring the Nuggets 62-42. San Antonio also finished with an 18-10 edge in second-chance points.

Denver lost despite shooting 51.9 percent overall (42-81) and 51.7 percent (15-29) from the three-point linel. San Antonio was 49.4 percent from the field (44-89), and made 7 of 18 three-pointers for 38.9 percent.

Nikola Jokic and Malik Beasley led the Nuggets' scoring with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Jamal Murray, the star of Game 2, finished with only six points on 2-of-6 shooting. Both of his baskets came on three-pointers.

Guarded primarily by White, Murray struggled to get good looks at the basket. He scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting in Game 3.

Up by three at the half, the Spurs took an 88-84 lead into the fourth quarter. DeRozan, who had only four points in the first half, had 19 on 7-of-9 shooting in the third quarter to fuel the Silver and Black offense.

Sparked by White's 26 points, the Silver and Black led 61-58 at the half. White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the second period. He got off to a fast start offensively, hitting 5 of 6 shots and finishing the first quarter with 10 points.

The Spurs led 31-22 after one quarter, but the Nuggets roared back with a 16-0 run to go up 38-31 with nine minutes left in the second period. Denver extended the lead to 10 points before San Antonio started to chip away at the deficit.

The Spurs regained the lead, 53-22, on a White layup that capped a 13-2 run with 2:38 left in the half.

Aldridge (10) was the only other San Antonio player scoring in double figures in the first two quarters.

Millsap and Jokic had 11 points apiece to lead the Nuggets' first-half scoring. Denver shot 51.2 percent overall (22-43) and 50 percent (8-16) from the three-point line in the first half.

San Antonio shot 44.7 percent (21-47) from the field in the first quarter and was 4 of 10 from long distance for 40 percent.