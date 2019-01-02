SAN ANTONIO — Spurs point guard Derrick White is only a second-year pro, but he sure doesn't play like one.

Demonstrating a maturity beyond his years, White took another big step in his development Thursday night in the Silver and Black's 117-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the AT&T Center.

White scored a career-high 26 points and All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Spurs to their fourth consecutive victory.

The Silver and Black are 20-8 since dropping three games below .500 with back-to-back road losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4-5.

Poised and efficient, White hit 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. He dished out six assists and blocked two shots for good measure. White saved is best for last, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter. He had 10 of San Antonio's last 22 points.

"I'm just trying to make the right play each and every time down, offensively and defensively," said White, 24. "Whatever it takes to help the team win, that's what I'm going to try to do."

Veteran guard DeMar DeRozan heaped praise on White when he was asked about his performance.

"He is awesome. He is awesome," DeRozan said. "You know, it's cool to see him develop the way he is and to be out there seeing him get more and more comfortable. It's definitely cool to witness."

Aldridge, who learned before the game that he had been selected to be a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17, was a force on both ends of the court. His rebounding total included six boards on the offensive glass.

Aldridge was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his 13 year and third time in four seasons with the Silver and Black. He played in the game last year.

"It's definitely an honor," Aldridge said. "It shows that your peers and your coaches hold you in high regard. It shows that we're having a good season as a team. I'm definitely thankful to go again. I don't take it for granted. We've grinded as a team and I'm thankful for these guys. That's why I'm going."

Aldridge, 33, also was named an All-Star in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He played his first nine pro seasons with Portland before signing with San Antonio as an unrestricted free agent in July 2015.

"Unless you're Tim (Duncan), Dirk (Nowitzki), Kobe (Bryant), Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal), those guys that's been (to the All-Star Game) like 100 times, it still feels good to me," Aldridge said. "I'm not over it. I'm not bored of it. I'm not trying to get out of it. I still enjoy and I'm looking forward to it."

The Spurs (31-22) cap their four-game home Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, and start their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday in Sacramento.

Brooklyn (28-25) was led by D'Angelo Russell, who finished with 25 points. The Nets kept the Spurs' offense off balance with a zone defense for much of the game.

"You know, zones are tough for everybody in the NBA," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "With the short clock, people just sort of stop. It's a good move. They've been real successful at it. They've used it quite a bit and it's really helped them out.

"There were times it gave us trouble, times we had good shots and missed them. But it keeps you on your toes and keeps you off balance, so it's a good tactic by Coach (Kenny) Atkinson."

Down 52-51 at the half, Brooklyn outscored San Antonio 38-33 in the third quarter to take an 89-85 lead into the final period. Russell had 21 points through three quarters.

The Nets had won seven of their last eight games and were 11-3 in January before losing a nail-biter to the Spurs.

The Silver and Black have won 42 of 46 games against the Nets in San Antonio, including the last 16. Brooklyn hasn't won in the Alamo City since Jan. 22, 2002.

Patty Mills (17), Rudy Gay (15), DeRozan (15) and Bryn Forbes also scored in double figures for the Spurs. DeRozan had missed the previous three games with a sore left knee.

Joe Harris and DeMarre Carroll scored 18 points apiece for Brooklyn. Shabazz Napier (15) and Jarrett Allen (14) rounded out the Nets' double-figure scoring.

Spurs defeat red-hot Nets

San Antonio shot 40 percent overall (40-100) for the game, and was 36.4 percent (12-33) from the three-point line.

The Nets shot 47.2 percent from the field, hitting 42 of 89 attempts. They were 32.4 percent (11-34) from beyond the arc.

The Spurs were up by 12 late in the first quarter, but settled for a 52-51 lead at halftime. Trailing 29-17 after Mills made three straight free throws with 1:09, Brooklyn outscored the Silver and Black 34-23 the rest of the half to cut the deficit to one, 52-51, at the break.

White led San Antonio's first-half scoring with 15 points, hitting 6 of 8 shots, including both of his three-point attempts. He was the only Spur in double-figures at the half.

The Silver and Black shot a stone-cold 37.7 percent overall (20-53) and 28.6 percent (4-14) from the three-point line in the first two quarters.

Russell paced the Nets in the first quarter, scoring 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 3 three-pointers.

The Nets shot 52.4 percent overall (22-42) and 35.7 percent (5-14) from beyond the arc.