When the Nuggets topped the Spurs, 117-103 in San Antonio Saturday, they tied the series, 2-2. That guaranteed there would be a Game 6 in the series. At the time, it was the only series with that distinction.

After Sunday’s games, that’s still the case. After Game 5 in Denver, one team will have a 3-2 lead and there will be a sixth game in San Antonio on Thursday night.

However, there are three series that are currently 3 to 1 in which a sixth game would also be Thursday night. Those series are: Raptors-Magic, Sixers-Nets and Blazers-Thunder. Those three series also have a Game 5 Tuesday night, the same as the Spurs.

Depending on who wins the other Tuesday night games, there are eight different scenarios for Thursday night, resulting in a schedule filled with up to four games. The NBA and its TV partners on Sunday night clarified when the Spurs game would start in the following situations (all times Central):

If the Nets, Thunder and Magic all force a Game 6 with a win:

The Spurs play at 8:30 and the game will be on NBA TV.

If the Nets and Magic force a Game 6 with a win, but the Thunder are eliminated:

The Spurs play at 8:30 and the game will be on TNT.

If the Thunder and Magic force a Game 6 with a win, but the Nets are eliminated:

The Spurs play at 7 and the game will be on NBA TV.

If the Nets and Thunder force a Game 6 with a win, but the Magic are eliminated:

The Spurs play at 7 and the game will be on NBA TV.

If the Magic force a Game 6 with a win, but the Thunder and Nets are eliminated:

The Spurs play at 8:30 and the game will be on TNT.

If the Nets force a Game 6 with a win, but the Thunder and Magic are eliminated:

The Spurs play at 8:30 and the game will be on TNT.

If the Thunder force a Game 6 with a win, but the Magic and Nets are eliminated:

The Spurs play at 6 and the game will be on TNT.

If the Thunder, Magic and Nets all lose on Tuesday, the Denver-San Antonio game would be the only one and tip-off would be at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Whew. Here it is in picture form, in case that's your style.