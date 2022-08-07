What to watch for as the Spurs take on Summer League

The spotlight will be on Josh Primo and rookies Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. Jeremy Sochan is out, but an intriguing prospect will get some run.

VEGAS, Nev. — The Spurs are gearing up for their first Summer League game, and that means we'll get our first look at the rookies San Antonio took in the first round of the draft.

Well, two of them. Guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are expected to play, but ninth pick Jeremy Sochan came down with coronavirus shortly after the draft. While he has recovered enough to be with the team in Vegas, they're holding him out of competition as he hasn't practiced and likely needs some conditioning.

The spotlight will be on second-year guard Josh Primo, who is the most experienced Spur in Vegas. He was a surprise pick in the draft last year, and the Spurs took him so high with the mindset that they were a year early on the then-18-year-old, who they believe can grow into a lead guard.

San Antonio doesn't typically play their teenagers very much at the NBA level, but Primo started 16 games at the end of last season after Doug McDermott was injured. With the departure of Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV, Primo will be thrust into more of a primary role this season. In Friday's matinee against Cleveland, we'll get a good look at what he can do with the ball in his hands.

Rookies Branham and Wesley also figure to get heavy minutes in Vegas, and we may see these teenagers play more than we're used to in San Antonio when the season begins in earnest.

Branham came out of Ohio State as a polished three-level scorer with the length to be disruptive on the other end. At Notre Dame, Wesley showed himself to be a dogged defender. His offense is predicated on his ability to knife through the defense and attack the rim, and he knows he needs to work on his jump shot.

Second-year sniper Joe Wieskamp won't be competing in Summer League after spraining his ankle, meaning Branham and Wesley will have more in the way of responsibilities and opportunities. It will be interesting to see how they both pair with Primo in the backcourt.

Here's the Spurs' roster for Summer League.



Sochan (COVID) and Wieskamp (ankle) are out, but it'll be a big showcase for Primo, Branham, Wesley, and Barlow. pic.twitter.com/VijrM29pdl — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 8, 2022

Sochan's absence is a bummer for him, and for the team, and for the fans itching to see him and his brightly-colored hair on the court, but it opens the door to heavy minutes for Domenick Barlow.

The big man went undrafted after playing for Overtime Elite last year, and at 6'10" with a 7'3" wingspan, the coaching staff is intrigued by his potential. Scouts say he has a strong motor and the ability to defend multiple positions, and while he's still growing as a scoring threat, his jumper improved over the last year.

Player development is always a point of emphasis for San Antonio, but it's now their primary goal after they moved into rebuilding mode. That makes it all the more important when the youngest of the young Spurs have their first opportunity to showcase their skills in Silver and Black.