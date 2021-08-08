Viva Las Vegas! What to watch for from the Spurs at the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League

The Spurs begin their 2021 Las Vegas Summer League slate Monday versus the Timberwolves.

LAS VEGAS — The Spurs begin their 2021 Las Vegas Summer League slate tonight when they face the Timberwolves.

In total, they’ll play four games and look to have a better outing after going 0-3 in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Joshua Primo

The Spurs rookie had an impressive NBA debut in Utah. In the team’s final game, he’d score 17 points, record three assists, and have two blocks.

He also drew high praise from teammate Devin Vassell.

He is currently averaging 14.0 points per game, 40-percent shooting from the field, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games played this summer. However, he is turning the ball over at 4.5 per game.

Whether he can sustain his hot play (as well as cut down on turnovers) is something to keep an eye on in Vegas.

Devin Vassell

Vassell looked more than ready after two games in Utah. He scored 27 points in 30 minutes for San Antonio in their final game.

He will be the focal point for the Spurs’ Las Vegas team which will bode well for him heading into his sophomore NBA season.

Watch for Vassell to shoulder the leadership role and don’t be surprised if the team shuts him down for the rest of the tournament if he is playing heads above the competition.

Joe Wieskamp’s three-point shooting

Wieskamp was drafted at No. 41 with the team eyeing his three-point shooting prowess.

However, he’s been cold from long-range.

He went 0-4 in the Spurs’ loss to Memphis in Utah, 0-4 in the team’s game versus Jazz White, and 1-4 from long range against Jazz Blue.

Wieskamp told the media that he isn’t worried about his shot not falling right now. That’s a good thing since these games do not count and are mainly for developmental purposes.

He’ll have plenty of opportunities to show he can make three-point shots starting today.

Tre Jones

Jones did not play in Utah but is expected to make his debut in Las Vegas.

He’ll provide a steady hand and floor leadership for a team that looked rudderless in Utah. It’ll also mark his first time in the NBA Summer League as last season’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Where’s the offense?

The Spurs have yet to crack 80 points in summer play. They have scored 58, 54, and 77 points in three games respectively in Utah.