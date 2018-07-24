Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday that Dan Weiss has joined the San Antonio Spurs broadcast team.

Weiss will replace Andrew Monaco as a studio co-host of the Spurs Live pregame and postgame shows on KENS 5, FOX Sports Southwest and KMYS-TV (CW35).

“Dan has been a valuable part of our organization for a long time, and we are looking forward to seeing him behind the desk at Spurs games this season,” said Mike Kickirillo, SS&E Sr. Director of Broadcasting. “Dan is very personable and knowledgeable, and will fit right in with a great group of broadcasters.”

Weiss is in his 10th year with SS&E, bringing San Antonio Rampage and San Antonio FC games to life on Ticket 760 AM and FSSW. Throughout his career, the veteran broadcaster has also joined the broadcast teams for the Austin Spurs and the San Antonio Stars.

During the 2013-14 season, the ‘Voice of the Rampage’ received the James H. Ellery Award in recognition of outstanding coverage of the American Hockey League (AHL). That spring Weiss hosted E-Spurs, a 30-minute pregame webcast during the 2014 Spurs playoff run. Last January, he joined the NHL Network as a rink-side reporter during the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Originally from Weston, Mass., Weiss got his start in broadcast during college as the radio play-by-play voice for the Northeastern University hockey team. He has called the shots for the Phoenix Mercury (WNBA), Phoenix Roadrunners (ECHL), Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies (ECHL) and Corpus Christi Ice Rays (CHL), and covered the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Cardinals. Weiss and his wife, Lauren, have two children – Emily and Ethan.

The Spurs tip off the 2018 preseason on Sept. 30 when they host the Miami Heat at the AT&T Center. 2018-19 season tickets are available now at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets.

