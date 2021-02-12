Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

Can the Spurs make it four wins in a row versus the best in the West?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (7-13) will visit the Golden State Warriors (19-3) Saturday night as the Spurs will look to build on their three-game winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Bryn Forbes had 18 points off 7-of-9 shooting as San Antonio beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-83 on Thursday night to start their three-game road trip.

Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for San Antonio.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs own two consecutive games with a higher 3-point percentage than their opponent.

2. Sharing the ball. The Spurs have four-consecutive games with more assists than their opponent.

3. Cleaning the glass! The Spurs have three consecutive games with more rebounds than their opponent.

4. The Spurs are 2-12 versus West teams this season.

5. In their win streak, the Spurs are averaging 108.7 points per game and just 10.7 turnovers per game.