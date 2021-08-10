Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

The Spurs hit the road for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-0) will visit the Denver Nuggets (1-0) Friday night in Denver for the team's first road game of the season.

San Antonio picked up a win over the Magic at home, 123-97. Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker had 17 points and won on opening night by dominating the Orlando Magic 123-97 on Wednesday night.

Every Spurs starter scored in double figures with Derrick White adding 16 points and Jakob Poeltl adding 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Nuggets have won 10-straight over the Spurs overall.

2. Swish! In their win over the Magic, the Spurs connected on 75% on corner threes.

3. Just one game? Bryn Forbes went 0-4 from the field and 0-3 from the three-point line in six minutes versus Orlando. Let's see if this was just a blip.

4. Perfectly balanced. San Antonio showed balanced scoring with seven players scoring in double figures against Orlando.

5. The Joker! Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.4 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 60% shooting and 48% from the three-point line in 20 career games against the Spurs.