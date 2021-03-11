Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Magic

Can the Spurs take the regular season series from the Magic?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (2-6) will visit the Orlando Magic (2-7) Friday night as the team will look to shake off a terrible loss versus the Mavericks. San Antonio is 1-0 against Orlando this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Spurs 109-108.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Magic are 0-3 at home this season.

2. Grab the boards, Spurs! The Magic are 0-4 this season when outrebounded by their opponent.

3. San Antonio is 1-3 on the road this season averaging 103.8 points per game while giving up 107.5 points per game.

4. The Spurs are 2-0 when Murray records 3-plus steals this season.

5. Don't be sloppy, Spurs. The Spurs are 0-5 this season when recording 15-plus turnovers in a game.