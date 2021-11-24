Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hawks

This is the first regular-season meeting between the Spurs and Hawks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-12) will host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) Wednesday night as the Spurs will look to snap their five-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double in a 115-111 loss to the Suns.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are 0-9 when trailing after the third period this season.

2. The Spurs 2-0 this season when Keldon Johnson records 10-plus rebounds.

3. Spurs are seventh in the NBA in contested shots at 53.1 per game.

4. The Hawks have lost 7-straight road games and have been outrebounded in 3-straight games.

5. The Spurs lead the league in 2-point field goal frequency at 68.9%. They also lead the league in field goals made at 43.1 per game.