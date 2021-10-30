Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bucks

Can the Spurs snap their four-game losing streak?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) Saturday night as the team will look to snap a four-game losing streak. San Antonio is 0-1 versus Milwaukee this season.

In their previous game versus the Mavericks, the team's inexperience and poor execution down the stretch resulted in a 104-99 loss.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. A problem! Bucks' Gianni Antetokounmpo is currently 6th in the NBA in scoring (27.6 ppg) and tied for 6th in rebounding (11.6 rpg).

2. Keep an eye on the others. Bucks' Grayson Allen has scored in double figures for five consecutive games to begin the season.

3. Ring night! Spurs' Bryn Forbes will receive his 2021 NBA Championship ring tonight after helping the Bucks capture the title last season.

4. The Spurs are ninth in the league in offensive rebounding at 11.4 per game.

5. Hit the lane! San Antonio is first in drives at 56.4 per game shooting 50-percent in the paint.