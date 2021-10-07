WATCH: Spurs great Manu Ginobili makes his debut in 'NBA Lane' short film

Ginobili and Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki finally team up!

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs icon Manu Ginobili made his debut in the global premiere of “NBA Lane,” a short film celebrating the league’s storied history ahead of its 75th Anniversary Season, the league announced.

Ginobili is seen grilling when he gets a pass from Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki and throws an alley-oop pass to Bulls' Zach LaVine that gets the crowd cheering.

The film also stars actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA players and legends coming together to tell the story of the past 75 years.

Ginobili made his stamp on the NBA. He ushered in the Eurostep which has been adopted by many players and is considered one of the greatest international players to ever come to the NBA.

He is now serving in a player development role with the Spurs.