WATCH: Spurs' Dejounte Murray lights up the court at 'The Crawsover'

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs’ Dejounte Murray is having fun this offseason, and putting on a show at the annual pro-am basketball event, “The Crawsover.”

"The Crawsover" tournament is held in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. The event is put on by Murray's friend and mentor, Jamal Crawford.

The tournament features some of Seattle’s best players, but it was Murray who stood heads above the rest.

Watch Murray dazzle the crowd on the court:

In a previous game, the Spurs guard finished the game with 44 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

It may be just a fun, pick-up basketball tournament with lax defense, but Murray sure did deliver for the crowd on hand. As did NBA guard Isaiah Thomas who scored a whopping 81 points in the game.

Yes, you read that right, 81 points!

He scored 81Pts while wearing Kobe’s…legendary

