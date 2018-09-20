SAN ANTONIO — Spurs first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV was all smiles in a video posted on the team’s social media pages Thursday.

The 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft tried on his game jersey with a new Frost Bank patch and couldn’t stifle his grin.

"I love it. Like Christmas right now." @lonniewalker_4 trying on his Spurs game jersey for the first time is everything. ❤️#GoSpursGo | @FrostBank pic.twitter.com/eURjnMABaM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 20, 2018

Walker wore a Spurs jersey during Summer League games, but that was different. This is the real, official NBA uniform the team will don during the 2018-19 season. For the rookie, it’s one step closer to achieving the goal of playing in the NBA.

“I love it,” Walker said. “It’s like Christmas right now.”

Walker will wear number 1 with the Spurs, according to the team’s roster online.

The Silver & Black opens the preseason at home on September 30, with the regular-season opener following on October 17. Fans can also get a look at the Spurs during the free Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on October 3.

