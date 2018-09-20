SAN ANTONIO — Spurs first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV was all smiles in a video posted on the team’s social media pages Thursday.
The 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft tried on his game jersey with a new Frost Bank patch and couldn’t stifle his grin.
Walker wore a Spurs jersey during Summer League games, but that was different. This is the real, official NBA uniform the team will don during the 2018-19 season. For the rookie, it’s one step closer to achieving the goal of playing in the NBA.
“I love it,” Walker said. “It’s like Christmas right now.”
Walker will wear number 1 with the Spurs, according to the team’s roster online.
The Silver & Black opens the preseason at home on September 30, with the regular-season opener following on October 17. Fans can also get a look at the Spurs during the free Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on October 3.