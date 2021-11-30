WATCH: ESPN's 'Jalen & Jacoby' opine that this will be Spurs' Popovich's final season

Could this be Popovich's last season on the sidelines?

SAN ANTONIO — It's one of the biggest questions ahead for the future of the Spurs franchise: When will head coach Gregg Popovich decide to retire?

Ultimately, that decision will be made on his terms but at 72 years old, that day maybe sooner than later.

Popovich's future in San Antonio was recently discussed on ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby" show and the pair believe the NBA's longest-tenured coach with one team may retire after the 2021-22 season.

"I'm not necessarily going to speculate but don't be surprised if this is Pop's final season coaching that team is what I thought," Jalen Rose said.

Rose did say the NBA is better with the Spurs coach on the sidelines but that the inevitable may be on the horizon considering the state of the franchise undergoing a rebuild.

Jacoby went a step forward saying if Popovich does retire, that he will demand Becky Hammon take the reins making her the first female head coach of an NBA team.

"I also think that if he ever does resign, he's going to put in the contract that you got to put Becky in as the head coach," Jacoby said.

"I think Pop is GONE after this year! ... And Becky Hammon becomes the FIRST Female Head Coach in NBA History!" -@djacoby has a STRONG take on the San Antonio Spurs 😲 pic.twitter.com/L7LWo2p9lZ — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) November 23, 2021

Popovich is 20 wins away from becoming the NBA's all-time winningest coach. Many speculate that if he does reach that milestone, he will call it a career.

However, he is on record stating he enjoys teaching the young players, is thrilled to see how they develop and shows no signs of slowing down.

Popovich also won the gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 Olympics and perhaps that also rejuvenated him for this current season and beyond.

What do you say Spurs fans? Do you think Pop will continue to coach beyond this season?