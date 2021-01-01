WATCH: Aces raise Spurs' Hammon's WNBA jersey

Hammon sees her jersey rise to the rafters in Las Vegas.

SAN ANTONIO — It will be a day to remember for San Antonio Spurs' Becky Hammon.

To honor Hammon's contributions for the Las Vegas Aces franchise history including the team's time in San Antonio as the Stars, the Aces officially raised the Spurs assistant coach's No. 25 WNBA jersey.

"It's a little surreal when you look up and see your name and your number," Hammon said. "I couldn't have dreamed of how the last 20 years have played out for myself."

Said Hammon: "I've had so many ups and downs along my journey from my injury to not being picked but you keep getting up."

“Becky Hammon played a huge part in the history of our franchise before it moved to Las Vegas,” said Aces President Niki Fargas. “As we’ve continued to celebrate the 25th season of the WNBA, we wanted to officially recognize her retired jersey here at Mandalay Bay. Every one of the players who suited up for this team, in Las Vegas, San Antonio, or Utah, is always going to be a part of our Aces family, and we are looking forward to celebrating her tremendous career in front of our fans next Monday.”

Hammon played eight seasons with the San Antonio Stars before the team moved to Las Vegas. The Stars retired her No. 25 jersey in 2016 and it remained retired when the team moved.

Hammon remains the franchise career leader in assists (1,333), made three-pointers (498), and free throw percentage (92.1%). She ranks second in points (3,474) and scoring average (15.6) and fourth in three-point field goal percentage (38.8%).