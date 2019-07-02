SAN ANTONIO — Final: Spurs 102, Warriors 141

San Antonio was able to stay with Golden state step-for-step for about a quarter-and-a-half Wednesday night, but the absences of Aldridge and DeRozan were too much for the Spurs to overcome. They struggled to make it a close game down the stretch, being down by 20+ points for virtually all of the second half.

The Silver and Black are 0-2 so far on this Rodeo Road Trip. Up next: The second half of a back-to-back Thursday night at Portland.

Third Quarter: Spurs 83, Warriors 115

The Warriors outscored the Spurs 49-31 in the third quarter, putting San Antonio in need of a miracle entering the fourth quarter.

---

With 6:07 to go in the game, the Spurs are down 87-68 at Golden State. They've struggled to close the gap in this period while Warriors players like DeMarcus Cousins (seven points this quarter) have helped the home team maintain a healthy lead.

Halftime: Spurs 52, Warriors 66

San Antonio showed some toughness and flirted with snatching the lead from the Warriors in the second quarter, but a 13-2 lead over the final 3:04 produced a big halftime lead for the home team Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant has a game-high 17 points; Rudy Gay has 13 for San Antonio. Golden State is shooting 56 percent from the floor compared to 40 percent for San Antonio.

---

Davis Bertans finally put an end to the Spurs' scoreless second quarter with a three-pointer 3:29 into the game.

And the shot injected San Antonio with some life; the squad immediately embarked on a 11-7 run to close the gap on the Warriors, 49-45.

If there's one thing that's been apparent tonight through nearly a full half, it's that San Antonio has no interest in giving the Warriors an easy time.

---

Through three minutes of the second period, the Spurs have yet to score. Meanwhile, the defending NBA champs have amassed a 42-31 lead. Can the Silver and Black get out of its funk soon?

First Quarter: Spurs 31, Warriors 33

All things considered, two points separating San Antonio and Golden State is an early victory for the Silver and Black. who have been prone to digging themselves into early holes against much lesser teams this season.

---

San Antonio has some spunk to them tonight. With 6:17 to go the Spurs have a 20-18 lead, propelled by a balanced effort early. Patty Mills has tallied six points through one half of a quarter, while Marco Belinelli and Jakob Poeltl have each chipped in five.

---

An 8-3 run by the home team to start Wednesday game resulted in the Spurs taking the night's first full timeout. Pop might have to get creative if he hopes to win this one without Aldridge and DeRozan, the team's top two scorers this season.

Pregame

After starting their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a loss at Sacramento Monday night, the Silver and Black continue with the first half of a back-to-back Wednesday.

The destination this time? Golden State for a date with the Warriors, winners of 14 of their last 16 and who have only lost seven games at home this season.

San Antonio's loss to the Kings ended a five-game winning streak, and the Spurs will have a tough test on their hands to ensure they don't drop consecutive matchups for the first time since a two-game stretch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan aren't expected to see the hardwood, presumably getting some rest ahead of Thursday's game in Portland.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter updates and analysis.