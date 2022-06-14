Warriors' 'Big 3' surpass Spurs iconic 'Big 3' for most NBA Finals wins

The Spurs legendary trio racked up 19 NBA Finals wins.

SAN ANTONIO — An NBA Finals record the San Antonio Spurs "Big 3" of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili held on to for years is no more.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals and with that win, their trio of star players - Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson - notched their 20th Finals win and moved past the Spurs' "Big 3" for the most NBA Finals wins by a trio in the past 30 years.

20 Finals victories from Steph, Klay, and Dray.

The most by any trio since '88.

Iconic. pic.twitter.com/ExRiuVUct2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

The Spurs legendary trio won 19 NBA Finals wins together during their dynasty era defeating the Pistons in 2003, Cavaliers in 2007, and Heat in 2014.

Of course, some point to the fact ex-Warrior, Kevin Durant, helped in a big way for the Warriors' trio to reach the record and that it shouldn't count.

However, the Spurs had a star in 2014, Kawhi Leonard, who won the NBA Finals MVP that season and helped the Spurs' "Big 3" to their then-NBA record.

There is another record looming between the Spurs and Warriors' trio of NBA stars.

The Spurs' "Big 3" won four NBA titles together and if the Warriors win the 2022 title, they'll tie the Spurs in this category with four titles of their own.